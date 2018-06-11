Second suspect in Sadia Sukhraj hijacking still on the run

DURBAN - It’s been two weeks since 9-year-old Sadia Sukhraj died in a botched hijacking in Chatsworth, Durban.



Police Minister Bheki Cele promised that a second suspect would be arrested soon, but KZN SAPS spokesperson Jay Naicker confirmed that the suspect was still on the run from police.

One man was killed during the incident, while another was arrested.

There has been speculation that a bullet from Sadia's father's gun killed her, but ballistic test results are still outstanding and Naicker has appealed to the public to desist from predetermining the outcome.



eNCA