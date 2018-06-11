Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Second suspect in Sadia Sukhraj hijacking still on the run

  • South Africa


 

 

DURBAN - It’s been two weeks since 9-year-old Sadia Sukhraj died in a botched hijacking in Chatsworth, Durban.

Police Minister Bheki Cele promised that a second suspect would be arrested soon, but KZN SAPS spokesperson Jay Naicker confirmed that the suspect was still on the run from police.

One man was killed during the incident, while another was arrested.

There has been speculation that a bullet from Sadia's father's gun killed her, but ballistic test results are still outstanding and  Naicker has appealed to the public to desist from predetermining the outcome. 
 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close