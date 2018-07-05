Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Security guards shot during cash-in-transit heist

  • South Africa
BOKSBURG 05 July 2018 - Two security guards were reported shot and one suspect killed on Thursday morning during a cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Two security guards were reported shot and one suspect killed on Thursday morning during a cash-in-transit heist near Atlas Road and North Rand Road, Boksburg.

It is believed that the suspects were unsuccessful in robbing the vehicle.

 

 

Motorists are urged to take care and to use alternative routes in order to avoid roads impacted by the heist, including some access roads linking to the N12 in Boksburg.

WATCH: Cash-in-transit workers demand bigger guns

 

 

 

 

 

