Security guards shot during cash-in-transit heist

BOKSBURG 05 July 2018 - Two security guards were reported shot and one suspect killed on Thursday morning during a cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Two security guards were reported shot and one suspect killed on Thursday morning during a cash-in-transit heist near Atlas Road and North Rand Road, Boksburg.

It is believed that the suspects were unsuccessful in robbing the vehicle.

All the support services are arriving on scene, which is outside the Renault dealership on Atlas Road. Atlas Rd route to N12 likely to be blocked off again to clear the scene #cashintransit #CITRobbery — Trevor van de Ven (@Trevorvdv) July 5, 2018

Motorists are urged to take care and to use alternative routes in order to avoid roads impacted by the heist, including some access roads linking to the N12 in Boksburg.

Yes CIT. 100+ shots fired with 3 explosions. Avoid /northrand road/atlas. 2nd time CIT Heist in same area. Its rediculous. Sounded like a war out there. 1 x G4S guard shot. Avoid area! — Ruann Britz (@Ruann88) July 5, 2018

TRAFFIC ALERT: #CITHeist took place near Atlas and North Rand Road,Boksburg. Earlier this morning. Traffic heavily backed up. @ERCrime pic.twitter.com/pr5Xnvdq7s — Boksburg Advertiser (@BoksburgNews) July 5, 2018

eNCA