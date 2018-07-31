Security guards foil attempted cash-in-transit heist

File: An attempted cash-in-transit (CIT) heist was foiled on Tuesday morning after a shootout between the suspects and the van’s security guards in the north of KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: via Wikimedia Commons

DURBAN – An attempted cash-in-transit (CIT) heist was foiled on Tuesday morning after a shootout between the suspects and the van’s security guards.

South African Police Services spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo, said the incident took place along the R68 between Dundee and Nqutu in the north of KwaZulu-Natal.

“A security vehicle with three occupants was transporting money from Dundee to Nqutu when they were attacked by a group of unknown men who fired shots at the CIT vehicle forcing the truck to leave the road,” said Naidoo.

“A shootout ensued between the suspects and the guards. The suspects fled the scene in two vehicles, a white Hilux Toyota and white Audi, which was later found abandoned along the Helpmekaar gravel road,” said Naidoo.

There were no reports of injuries and no money was taken, he said.

Earlier this month, three security guards had to be hospitalised after a successful heist in the midlands area of the province.

That incident saw a CIT vehicle travelling from Msinga to Greytown being ambushed after collecting cash at the Msinga Mall. Guards used explosives to access the vehicle and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

African News Agency