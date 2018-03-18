Security officers wounded, robbers arrested after Heidelberg shootout

Three security officers were wounded during a cash-in-transit heist and Johannesburg police flying squad officers arrested four of the alleged armed robbers after a shoot-out on Saturday afternoon. Several firearms and two hijacked cars were recovered. Photo: SAPS / ANA

JOHANNESBURG, March 17 (ANA) - Three security officers were wounded during a cash-in-transit heist, and Johannesburg police flying squad officers subsequently arrested four of the alleged armed robbers after a shoot-out on Saturday afternoon, Gauteng police said.

Johannesburg flying squad members responded to a complaint of a cash-in-transit robbery in progress along the Heidelberg Road at about 1.40pm, Captain Kay Makhubela said.

The officers pursued the suspects as they fled in a white Golf 7 Gti and a white Audi A5. A shoot-out followed, and the Golf was recovered at the Golden Walk Mall. Three rifles - two AK47s and one R5 - were recovered and four suspects were arrested.

A rifle recovered after three security officers were wounded during a cash-in-transit heist in Heidelberg. Johannesburg police flying squad officers arrested four of the alleged armed robbers.

The Audi was also recovered in Alberton, along with two AK47s and one pistol. Both vehicles were reported hijacked - the Golf 7 in Bronkhorstspruit and the Audi in Lyttleton.

"The Fidelity cash van was bombed and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken. The three Fidelity security officers were shot and rushed to Union Hospital. Investigations are continuing," Makhubela said.

