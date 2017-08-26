Senior NEC leaders held hostage

JOHANNESBURG – Branch members in Port Elizabeth held senior ANC leaders hostage ln Saturday morning.

The NEC members were sent to the region to try to resolve internal disputes emanating from last year's local government elections.

Some members of a local branch were unhappy that they were prevented from taking part in the two-day talks.

They locked the party's regional offices in Port Elizabeth, refusing to let the NEC members out.

Among the NEC members were Mcebisi Skhwatsha and Beauty Dlulane.

Police were called in to move them to a place of safety and they were all unharmed.

“We didn't speak to Skwatsha because they closed the doors on us at the Florence Matomela office," said Ward 22 branch member Nkosana Mati.

"They called police on us, which is unacceptable according to the ANC. They should have let us in because that office belongs to us as members of the ANC. They do not pay rent for this office, it's our membership fees that are used to pay rent.”

Skwatsha said: “This morning we were dealing with appeals and there were unhappy ANC people.”

eNCA