Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Seven dead in Elandsfontein head on collision

  • South Africa
Head on collision leaves seven dead and five others injured in Elandsfontein. Photo: Netcare 911

JOHANNESBURG - Seven people have died and five others injured after their vehicle burst into flames following a collision in Elandsfontein.

According to Netcare 911, a taxi and a car burst into flames after a head-on collision.

The incident happened along Nettleton Road in the south of Johannesburg.

Motorists warned to be vigilant on roads

Paramedics treated the injured with minor to serious injuries at the scene before they were transported to various hospitals for further treatment.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

 

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close