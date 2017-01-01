Seven dead in Elandsfontein head on collision

Head on collision leaves seven dead and five others injured in Elandsfontein. Photo: Netcare 911

JOHANNESBURG - Seven people have died and five others injured after their vehicle burst into flames following a collision in Elandsfontein.

According to Netcare 911, a taxi and a car burst into flames after a head-on collision.

The incident happened along Nettleton Road in the south of Johannesburg.

Paramedics treated the injured with minor to serious injuries at the scene before they were transported to various hospitals for further treatment.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Good morning



7 dead and 5 injured after two vehicles collided Nettleton Rd Elandsfontein JHB @_ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/xgZPDtvK33 — Netcare911 (@Netcare911_sa) January 1, 2017

eNCA