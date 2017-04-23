Seven injured in two crashes at same Durban intersection

22 April 2017 - Seven people were injured in two separate car crashes at the same intersection in the south of Durban on Saturday. Photo: ANA / Rescue Care

Seven people were injured in two separate car crashes at the same intersection in the south of Durban on Saturday.

DURBAN – Seven people were injured in two separate car crashes at the same intersection in the south of Durban on Saturday, paramedics in KwaZulu-Natal said.

Rescue Care Paramedics responded to an accident at the M7 and Titren Road intersection just after 9.45am, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

“On arrival they found that two vehicles had collided in the junction before one vehicle lost control and crashed into a fence. Two people were stabilised on the scene before being transported to nearby hospitals for further care that they required,” he said.

This was followed by a second collision at the same intersection on Saturday afternoon. Rescue Care paramedics were again called to the scene just after 4.30pm. On arrival they found that two cars had collided in the intersection before one overturned coming to rest on its roof.

A total of five people had sustained various injuries and were all stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required. The cause of the crashes were unknown at this stage, Jamieson said.

African News Agency