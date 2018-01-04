UPDATE: Twelve dead in Free State train crash, death toll could rise

• Editor's note: This article is updated each time new information becomes available.
JOHANNESBURG – Twelve people have died and around 260 have been injured, four critically, in a collision involving a train and a truck in Kroonstad in the Free State.
The death toll could still rise as the wreckage of the train still has to be lifted.
According to the Minister of Transport, Joe Maswanganyi, the truck driver involved in the accident was "taking chances", which has resulted in a loss of lives.
There were 713 passengers on the train when the accident happened. Transport minister Joe Masangwanyi is at the scene #TrainCrash pic.twitter.com/7HMwEgfTmn— Sikelelwa Mdingi (@SikiGeyaMdingi) January 4, 2018
Shosholoza train derailed outside Kroonstad.@maroelamedia @afriforum @IanCameron23 @HantiO @crimeairnetwork pic.twitter.com/hsq4uuQuWC— Marius Müller (@Marius4060) January 4, 2018
Passenger Seipati Moletsane said the train was traveling from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg when the truck could not brake and hit the first and second carriage.
Footage by passengers from the scene shows a number of Shosholoza Meyl carriages engulfed in flames.
BREAKING NEWS: Shosholoza Meyl on fire. The accident occurred between Hennenman and Kroonstad in the Free state. @eNCA @volksbladnuus @Netwerk24 @News24 @VistaNews1 @SABreakingNews @SABCNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/PYHpOiDbiA— City Of Welkom (@CityOfWelkom) January 4, 2018
Free State - #TrainCrash Shosholoza Train: the scene outside Kroonstad @SiphoTowa pic.twitter.com/QbKGHh7vcJ— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) January 4, 2018
ER24, and other services, on scene of a train accident between Hennenman and Kroonstad, FS. Initial reports of approximately 100 patients. Further updates to follow. @ewnupdates @eNCA @OFMNews9497 @jour_maine @SABCNewsOnline @_ArriveAlive @JacaNews— ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) January 4, 2018
Thu, 04 January— Bloemfontein Medics (@BFN_EMS) January 4, 2018
09:52 AM
Free State Hennenman / Kroonstad: A train has gone off the rails on the road between Hennenman and Kroonstad. A bit of smoke in that area, please drive cautiously. @_ArriveAlive @HALO_Aviation @fs_health @Netcare911_sa @ER24EMS
Passengers who are able to travel are being transported to Johannesburg by busses.
eNCA
