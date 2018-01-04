UPDATE: Twelve dead in Free State train crash, death toll could rise

Four people have died and around 40 have been injured in a collision involving a train and a truck in Kroonstad in the Free State. Photo: Twitter / @Netcare911_sa

JOHANNESBURG – Twelve people have died and around 260 have been injured, four critically, in a collision involving a train and a truck in Kroonstad in the Free State.

The death toll could still rise as the wreckage of the train still has to be lifted.

According to the Minister of Transport, Joe Maswanganyi, the truck driver involved in the accident was "taking chances", which has resulted in a loss of lives.

There were 713 passengers on the train when the accident happened. Transport minister Joe Masangwanyi is at the scene #TrainCrash pic.twitter.com/7HMwEgfTmn — Sikelelwa Mdingi (@SikiGeyaMdingi) January 4, 2018

Passenger Seipati Moletsane said the train was traveling from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg when the truck could not brake and hit the first and second carriage.

Footage by passengers from the scene shows a number of Shosholoza Meyl carriages engulfed in flames.

Free State Hennenman / Kroonstad: A train has gone off the rails on the road between Hennenman and Kroonstad. A bit of smoke in that area, please drive cautiously. @_ArriveAlive @HALO_Aviation @fs_health @Netcare911_sa @ER24EMS — Bloemfontein Medics (@BFN_EMS) January 4, 2018

Passengers who are able to travel are being transported to Johannesburg by busses.

