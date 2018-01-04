Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

UPDATE: Twelve dead in Free State train crash, death toll could rise

  • South Africa
Four people have died and around 40 have been injured in a collision involving a train and a truck in Kroonstad in the Free State. Photo: Twitter / @Netcare911_sa

• Editor's note: This article is updated each time new information becomes available.

JOHANNESBURG – Twelve people have died and around 260 have been injured, four critically, in a collision involving a train and a truck in Kroonstad in the Free State.

The death toll could still rise as the wreckage of the train still has to be lifted. 

According to the Minister of Transport, Joe Maswanganyi, the truck driver involved in the accident was "taking chances", which has resulted in a loss of lives. 

 

 

Passenger Seipati Moletsane said the train was traveling from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg when the truck could not brake and hit the first and second carriage.

Footage by passengers from the scene shows a number of Shosholoza Meyl carriages engulfed in flames.

 

 

Passengers who are able to travel are being transported to Johannesburg by busses. 

eNCA

