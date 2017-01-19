Several pupils still to be placed at Hout Bay school

File: Parents were told to wait for space to become available from possible no-shows and now, they are at their wits end with Oranjekloof Moravian Primary School. Photo: eNCA / Aarti Narsee

CAPE TOWN - About 50 primary school pupils, most of them grade ones, are yet to be placed at a school in Hout Bay, Cape Town.

Parents were told to wait for space to become available from possible no-shows and now, they are at their wits end with Oranjekloof Moravian Primary School.

It is the only free public school near ImizamoYethu township. For them, finding another school would be too costly.

"We came here when schools opened, looking for space for our children. We applied last year March but even until now we never got any report back," said a frustrated parent Somanye Magusha.

The school is apparently full and cannot admit them even though many applied long before last year's deadline.

Working parents have risked their jobs for over a week, coming here daily hoping to get their children in to the school.

"I can't leave my child at home the whole day; a seven-year-old at home, me at work, it's not a right thing. We want to see our child at school as a citizen of this country. It's really unfair for us. We can't take it anymore, we're missing work - imagine - I'm a single parent, I didn't go to work for four days. How am I going to get money to support my child?" said another parent, Andiswa Mdutyana.

The department of education could not be reached for comment.

