Sex workers celebrate conviction of artist-murderer Mthethwa

FILE. Sex workers protest outside the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town on 10 November 2014 where internationally-renowned artist Zwelethu Mthethwa was appearing for the murder of 23-year-old sex worker, Nokuphila Kumalo. Photo: Gallo Images / Nardus Engelbrecht

CAPE TOWN - Sex workers embraced each other and fought back tears as internationally acclaimed artist Zwelethu Mthethwa was found guilty of murder on Thursday.

Mthethwa was convicted in the Western Cape High Court of kicking and beating to death 23-year-old sex worker Nokuphila Kumalo on April 14 2013 in Woodstock.

The director of the Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT), Sally Shackleton, welcomed the guilty verdict: “We are elated with the verdict and believe it is fair. We have been monitoring the case and the outcome is very meaningful to us.

"We hope this will set a precedent for other cases. We are eagerly await sentencing,” she said.

Defence lawyer William Booth asked the court to extend Mthethwa’s R100,000 bail until sentencing proceedings, arguing that Mthethwa had cooperated throughout the trial and had handed in his passport.

Despite prosecutor Christenus van der Vijver not objecting, Judge Patricia Goliath said: “Once a person is convicted of a serious offence the presumption of innocence falls away”.

Bail was revoked and Mthethwa spent his first night behind bars on Thursday night. He has no previous convictions.

Goliath accepted crucial CCTV footage that captured the kicking and beating of Kumalo in the early hours of April 14, 2013, in Ravenscraig Road, Woodstock.

Describing it as a “silent witness”, she said CCTV footage had become crucial in the collection of evidence and the finding of truth in criminal cases.

She said the case had been largely based on circumstantial evidence that she had weighed up “holistically”.

Goliath found that the kicker and the driver of the Porsche 911 Carrera were indeed the same person.

Tracker evidence found that the Porsche, belonging to Mthethwa, was parked in Ravenscraig Road during the six-minute attack.

Goliath said the defence’s attack on the authenticity of the footage could not be accepted: “It is real evidence.”

Forensic pathologist Dr Linda Liebenberg testified during the trial that Kumalo died of blunt-force trauma and had a severe laceration of the liver that led to fatal internal blood loss.

As a petite woman, weighing only 46 kilograms, Goliath said Kumalo would not have been able to defend herself.

Outside court, sex workers chanted on the steps calling for sex work to be decriminalised.

SWEAT’s Dudu Dlamini said their fight was not over: “Only when sex work is decriminalised will we be free”.

“We are not yet satisfied because we have lots of other cases. We need to push as much as we can.”

With posters stating that sex workers are 10 times more likely to be murdered than other women, the sex workers said they would return to court for sentencing proceedings and hoped Mthethwa would spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Sentencing has been set down for 29 March.

African News Agency