Shabangu apologises to grant beneficiaries

  • South Africa
File: Social Development Minister, Susan Shabangu has apologised to grant beneficiaries. Hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries were left without their grants this month due to glitches with new Sassa card system. Photo: AFP Photo / Rodger Bosch

JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu has admitted her department and the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) weren't fully prepared to switch to new cards for grant payments.

Hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries were left without their grants this month due to glitches in the new system.

Those issued with new cards, couldn't withdraw money at some of the usual banking facilities.

During a media briefing on Tuesday, Shabangu apologised for the problem.

 

 

Sassa is currently swapping the old cards for new ones.

