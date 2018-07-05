Shabangu ordered to meet with PSA

The new South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) card. The old Sassa card no longer be supported and used after September 30, 2018. Photo: Twitter.com/OfficialSASSA

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association says Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu doesn't have a choice but to meet with the workers.

SASSA employees affiliated to the PSA have been on strike for over a month.

They have accused Shabangu of refusing to meet with their representatives.

On Wednesday, the Labour Court ordered Shabangu and the PSA to meet within the next seven days.

The minister had approached the court arguing that the work stoppage was illegal.

Sassa employees are demanding more pay.

“It’s no longer in the hands of the minister. The court has ruled that we must go back in seven days. She has no choice but to make sure that by the 7th we are back on the negotiating table. And if she doesn’t call those negotiations, she will be in contempt of court and we will definitely make sure that she gets arrested for failure to convene the negotiations," said the Public Servants Association of South Africa's Tahir Maepa.

