Shaik rejects 'false reports' on Zuma testimony

JOHANNESBURG - Paroled businessman Schabir Shaik on Monday rejected as false reports that he has been subpoenaed to testify in the imminent corruption trial of former president Jacob Zuma.

On Friday, National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams announced that he had reinstated decade-old corruption charges linked to the controversial arms deal.

"After consideration of the matter, I am of the view that there are reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution of Mr Zuma,” Abrahams said.

Media reports at the weekend suggested that Shaik would testify against Zuma when the matter came before the courts.

But on Monday, the former financial adviser to Zuma said he maintained the money he gave to the former president were "loans" and not "bribes" as found by the court.

He said since his release, he has not met Zuma.

Shaik, who was convicted for his role in the matter and released on medical parole nine years ago, however, confirmed that he had been contacted by the Hawks.

Speaking on Talk Radio 702, Shaik said he would only testify in the matter if he was subpoenaed.

