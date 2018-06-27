Sharp increase in farm attacks since January: Afriforum

File: Afrifrorum says there's been a sharp increase in farm attacks during the first six months of this year. Photo: REUTERS / Philimon Bulawayo

JOHANNESBURG – Afrifrorum says there's been a sharp increase in farm attacks during the first six months of this year.

The organisation said that “there have been – in comparison with the first six months of 2017 – a 34 percent increase in farm attacks.”

This comes after AgriSA's report, which highlighted that farm murders were at their lowest levels in 19 years.

It said that there's been 210 farm attacks and 33 farm murders since January this year.

“...33 farm murders could be verified since the start of the year. AfriForum particularly expressed its concern over the brutal murders of Gabriel (78) and Marian Bruwer (67) and once again urged the government and the South African Police Service to prioritise farm murders,” the organisation said in a statement.

It said the bodies of the Bruwers were found on Tuesday in their farmhouse at Vanstadensrus.

“They were bound to chairs. A pillow was used as a silencer before both Gabriel and Marian were shot in the head. They were members of AfriForum.”

Deputy CEO of AfriForum, Ernst Roets said the attacks took place in an unusual pattern.

“The widely spread allegation, that farm murders are currently at its lowest point ever, is plain false. To be honest, our verified data shows that farm murders have been increasing since 2011. Although less farm murders were committed in the first six months of 2018 than in the first six months of 2017, we are gravely concerned about the sharp increase in farm attacks.”

Roets said AfriForum will intensify its campaign against farm murders in the coming months.

eNCA