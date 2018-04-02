She was a symbol of the struggle: Tutu on Winnie's death

File: Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu said about Madikizela-Mandela: “She refused to be bowed by the perpetual harassment of her family by security forces." Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has defined late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela Mandela as a “symbol of the struggle against apartheid.”

“May Mam’ uWinnie rest in peace and rise in glory,” Tutu said in a statement adding his voice to those around the world who were left shook by the news of Madikizela Mandela’s passing.

“She refused to be bowed by the imprisonment of her husband, the perpetual harassment of her family by security forces, detentions, bannings, and banishment. Her courageous defiance was deeply inspirational to me, and to generations of activists,” reads the statement.

ANC NEC member, Gwede Mantashe on Monday said Madikizela-Mandela's guidance on ANC matters will be sadly missed.

"She is one of those who would tell us exactly what is wrong and what is right at any time," said Mantashe.

"We are going to be missing that because it is not being an icon because of the length of time in the struggle. You become an icon when you provide that guidance. We'll be missing that guidance. We are sending our condolence to everyone in the ANC, all the families affected - to everyone every member of the ANC we are sending our condolences."

eNCA