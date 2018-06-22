Shembe pupils forced to cut hair, CRL hears

File: The CRL has called on the KwaZulu-Natal Education Department to act against discrimination levelled at pupils who belong to the Shembe church. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) Commission has called on the KwaZulu-Natal Education Department to act against discrimination levelled at pupils who belong to the Shembe church.

The body intervened after a number of school pupils from the Shembe church were forced to have their hair cut.

It is believed that in some schools, police also got involved in forcing pupils to cut their hair.

Parents of the pupils laid complaints with the CRL. The commission now wants the department to deal with teachers forcing pupils.

Some pupils have not been able to attend school because of their hair.

The church does not allow any member to cut their hair.

eNCA