Krejcir pops up in Cape underworld nightclub case

CAPE TOWN - More shocking details of deadly underworld dealings around Cape Town’s nightclubs have emerged.

Five alleged gangsters were arrested last month for extortion.

The investigating officer in the case says one of the accused men had dealings with Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir.

Cape Town’s nightclubs have seen a spike in deadly shootings since the arrival of a new gang that forcefully took over club security from a long-standing group.

Investigating officer Charl Kinner, who's been testifying at the bail application of five men charged with extorting R90,000 from the Grand Café, shared details of dodgy dealings.

Kinner told the court that accused number one, notorious businessman Nafiz Modack, masterminded the deadly takeover and has debts of over R4 million.

Modack allegedly brought in accused number two, Colin Booysen, the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen, to instil fear among club owners.

Kinner alleged Modack arranged a hit on businessman Mark Lifman and "Donkie" Booysen.

He says Modack was also heard in an audio recording arranging for the collection of R12 million for Krejcir with the money apparently to be split between them.

Kinner went on to read out details of all the accused.

It emerged that some of the suspects had worked for former uMkhonto we Sizwe member and alleged underworld kingpin Cyril Beeka, who was gunned down in an alleged 2011 hit in Cape Town.

Some of the men later worked as bouncers for Modack.

The investigating officer told the court that should all accused men be released on bail, more innocent people will die.

He also said the accused could threaten complainants and state witnesses.

It is claimed Modack already used his attorney’s phone to threaten complainants to withdraw their statements.

The men will remain behind bars until their case resumes next week.

eNCA