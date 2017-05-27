Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Showdown expected at ANC NEC meeting

  • South Africa
File. The ANC's National Executive Committee meeting enters its second day amid growing calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Theana Breugem

IRENE - It’s day two of the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at Saint George’s Hotel in Irene, near Centurion.

On Friday, proceedings adjourned shortly after they started.

Only housekeeping issues were dealt with.

Serious matters are expected to be discussed today.

These include growing calls from civil society, opposition parties and even within the ANC for President Zuma to step down.

This is the first time the ANC's NEC has met since President Jacob Zuma reshuffled his cabinet in March.

He replaced Pravin Gordhan with Malusi Gigaba as finance minister - apparently without the blessing of the entire top 6 of the governing party.

