File: All five bodies of the miners who went missing this week have now been brought to the surface. Photo: Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko / File Photo

WESTONARIA - Rescuers have retrieved the body of the fifth mineworker from Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof Mine in Westonaria.

All five bodies of the miners who went missing this week have now been brought to the surface.

Management says its concerned about the latest incident, denying putting profit before safety.

This is the second incident at a Sibanye-Stillwater mine in several weeks.

eNCA