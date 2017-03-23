Sibiya faces cross-examination in Mdluli murder trial

File: Richard Mdluli was arrested in 2011 when he was head of police crime intelligence. He was charged with the 1999 murder of his former lover’s spouse. Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Danielle Karallis

JOHANNESBURG - Major-General Shadrack Sibiya will continue giving testimony in Richard Mdluli's murder trial on Thursday.

The former Gauteng Hawks head was the key witness to take the stand in court 2b of the South Gauteng High Court on Wednesday.

The defence has accused him of fabricating evidence. Neither they, nor the prosecution, called for his testimony, but Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng had asked for his side of the story.

Mdluli was arrested in 2011 when he was head of police crime intelligence.

He was charged with the 1999 murder of his former lover’s spouse.

It was around this time that Mdluli was touted to become the next national police commissioner.

Sibiya claimed investigating Richard Mdluli for murder was a career-limiting move that put his, and his colleagues’ lives, in danger.

He said the case against the former head of crime intelligence was politically sensitive.

This saw him, and former Hawks boss Anwar Dramat, being forced out of the police service, and the case against Mdluli not being pursued without fear or favour.

Defence and state counsel will on cross-examine Sibiya, who now heads an anti-corruption investigations unit for the City of Johannesburg.

eNCA