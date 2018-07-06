Significant decline in cash heists, say police

JOHANNESBURG - Police say their efforts to combat cash-in-transit heists are paying off.
That’s despite five attempted robberies in the past week.
According to statistics, there were 61 percent fewer robberies in June than in May.
Police launched a nationwide operation at the beginning of June.
Since then, more than 40 suspects have been arrested and a substantial amount of money and weapons recovered.
#sapsHQ the implementation of a nationwide stabilisation operation on the 4 June 2018, has resulted to the arrest of more than 40 suspects involved in Cash-in-transit robberies. The notable achievement of operations is the reduced significantly by 61%. TMhttps://t.co/dKJHxAz9hi pic.twitter.com/80Lso7vbZA— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) July 6, 2018
The Police Ministry says the drop in robberies is a direct result of interventions by police and private security.
eNCA
