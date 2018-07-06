Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Significant decline in cash heists, say police

  • South Africa
File: The Police Ministry says the drop in cash-in-transit robberies is a direct result of interventions by police and private security. Photo: Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG - Police say their efforts to combat cash-in-transit heists are paying off.

That’s despite five attempted robberies in the past week.

According to statistics, there were 61 percent fewer robberies in June than in May.

READ: Security guards shot during cash-in-transit heist

Police launched a nationwide operation at the beginning of June.

Since then, more than 40 suspects have been arrested and a substantial amount of money and weapons recovered.

The Police Ministry says the drop in robberies is a direct result of interventions by police and private security.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close