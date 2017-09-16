LIVE VIDEO: Sindiso Magaqa laid to rest

Editor’s note: Watch the live stream above, on DStv 403 or DStv Now

UMZIMKHULU, KZN - Former ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa, who died on 4 September, will be laid to rest in Umzimkhulu on Saturday.

Magaqa’s family, friends and several high-profile dignitaries were attending the funeral.

Among the mourners were presidential hopefuls, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Lindiwe Sisulu and Zweli Mkhize.

Magaqa was injured when he and two other ANC councillors were shot in July at a spaza shop in Mzimkhulu, south of Durban, in July.

He later died in hospital amid speculation that he may have been poisoned following the failed assassination attempt. Autopsy results have not yet been released.

Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula just arrived at Sindiso Magaqa funeral. He arrived via police helicopter. @News24 pic.twitter.com/2iG3l6nEgr — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) September 14, 2017

EFF leader Julius Malema said, “In the line of political duty, Magaqa had become a brother who when even threats of death were made on our lives, he always remained faithful to his convictions and mission. This very feature about him, his bravery and daring personality, may have robbed us of his youthful life.

“May the soul of Sindiso Magaqa rest in a revolutionary and perfect peace. I send my heartfelt condolences to his wife and children, the family and all comrades.

"In his name and spirit, we must end all political violence and unite our people in the mission for the attainment of economic freedom in our lifetime that Magaqa stood for."

Sindiso Magaqa had queried tenders awarded for an incomplete building upgrade before he was murdered. https://t.co/ywZFkHuAu3 — Mail & Guardian (@mailandguardian) September 16, 2017

eNCA