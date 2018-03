File: King Letsie III was reportedly mistreated at the border between Lesotho and South Africa. Photo: AFP / Alexander Klein

PRETORIA - Government officials are working to quell political tensions between South Africa and Lesotho.



This comes after King Letsie III was reportedly mistreated at the border between the two countries.

International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has met with her Lesotho counterpart.

She's set to travel to the mountain kingdom to apologise for the incident.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba is heading to the border post to deal with the situation.

eNCA