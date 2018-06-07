SIU turns attention to doctored health claims

File: Corruption and fraud in the healthcare sector is increasing and insiders say the extent of these crimes is probably underestimated as there has been no proper reporting. Photo: Pexels

JOHANNESBURG - Corruption and fraud in the healthcare sector is increasing and insiders say the extent of these crimes is probably underestimated as there has been no proper reporting.

This could all change with the launch of a programme by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) that will focus on corruption‚ fraud and waste.

It is estimated that a staggering five to 15 percent of private healthcare claims per year are fraudulent.

The Board of Healthcare Funders of SA’s Katlego Mothodi said: “If you look at the 2017 financial year, there were about R160bn worth of claims in the medical aid sector. Now those percentages relate to anything from R8bn to R22bn that goes out as a result of fraud.”

The initiative is part of the expanded Anti-Corruption Task Team, a multi-departmental group formed in 2009 to fight corruption.

The task team identified the sector as the most vulnerable industry prone to corruption and fraud.

Key vulnerabilities include fictitious claims at public hospitals, medical aid fraud, fake doctors, price-fixing and attacks on medical personnel.

Special Investigating Unit Head Advocate Andy Mothibi said: “Where we determine that there’s a need for prosecution, where there’s a prima facie case, we take the information and refer it to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). It will probably be the case with the Hawks, as well.”

Factors contributing to corruption in the healthcare sector include collusion, ineffective management, conflicts of interest, weak detection strategies and falsified information.

Department of Health Chief Director Maile Ngake said: “We’re investigating possibilities of corruption and collusion in the department. Our goal is to ensure we reach the depth through interaction with an institution like the SIU to realise that objective.”

One of the challenges is that many in judicial and investigating departments have a limited understanding of healthcare-related matters.

eNCA