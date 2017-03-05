Six bodies found near railway line in Benoni

File: Police suspect that the six people found shot dead next to a Benonin railway line were killed elsewhere. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Six bodies have been found near a railway line in Benoni on the East Rand.

The police say there were gun-shot wounds to the upper parts of the bodies.

Police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said leads were being followed.

"We suspect the six people were killed elsewhere and were dumped near the railway.

BODIES OF 6 FOUND KILLED EXECUTION STYLE : SNAKE RD. BENONI. EMM. GP. — Intelligence Bureau (@IntelliBureau) March 5, 2017

"We have also received information that these are illegal miners. We have not been able to establish the motive for the killings and the bodies have not been identified.

"We are appealing to members of the public who could be missing their love ones to call the police and they will be connected with the Benoni SAPS."

eNCA