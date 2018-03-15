Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Six cops implicated in Marikana deaths granted bail

  • South Africa
File: Nine senior police officers appeared in court for the Marikana killings on Thursday. They're facing a string of charges including murder and defeating the ends of justice. They are believed to be responsible for the deaths of three people in the d

JOHANNESBURG - Six police officer implicated in the Marikana deaths have been granted bail. 

Nine senior police officers appeared in court for the Marikana killings on Thursday.

 

 

They're facing a string of charges including murder and defeating the ends of justice.

They are believed to be responsible for the deaths of three people in the days leading up to the massacre.

The criminal charges follow recommendations by the Farlam commission of inquiry.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

