Six cops implicated in Marikana deaths granted bail

6 police charges related to 13th of August deaths. 3 others relate to the failure to disclose the discovery of body on 16th. #MarikanaCops — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) March 15, 2018

They are believed to be responsible for the deaths of three people in the days leading up to the massacre.

The criminal charges follow recommendations by the Farlam commission of inquiry.

[JUST IN] six cops implicated in the death of 2 police officers and 3 miners on the 13th of August have been granted bail. #MarikanaCops — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) March 15, 2018

The suspects have told the court they will not interfere with witnesses and are prepared to hand over their travel documents. #MarikanaCops — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) March 15, 2018

Matter has been postponed to 18 June for a pre trial. #MarikanaCops — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) March 15, 2018

eNCA