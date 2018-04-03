UPDATE: Work at Modikwa mine halted after bus attack kills six

Six people died after a petrol bomb was thrown at a bus transporting them to work at a mine outside Burgersfort, Limpopo. Photo: Twitter / @SAPoliceService

• Editor's note: This article is updated each time new information becomes available.

JOHANNESBURG The Modikwa platinum mine in South Africa has halted production after six workers en route to the operation were burnt to death in a petrol bomb attack on a bus, a spokeswoman for African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) said on Tuesday.

Six mineworkers were killed after the bus they were travelling in was set alight in Limpopo on Monday evening.

The six, four men and two women, were burnt beyond recognition while 28 others were rushed to hospital for burn wounds.

The South African Police Service said the bus was carrying about fifty mineworkers when it was torched.

Police said the motive for the crime was unknown at this stage.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the Segweka bus service was busy collecting Modikwa platinum mineworkers going for a night shift, between 20:00 and 21:00 on Monday,” police said in a statement.

“When the bus stopped at Driekop bus stop, two unknown suspects got into the bus and set it alight, using a highly flammable liquid. They then jumped out, leaving behind the bus already engulfed in huge flames.

“Members of the Forensic Fire Unit of the South African Police Service from Pretoria have been summoned to the scene.”

A reward of up to R500, 000 has been offered “for any valuable information that can lead to the arrest and possible conviction of the suspects responsible for this heinous crime.”

eNCA