UPDATE: Three rearrested after Pollsmoor prison break

CAPE TOWN - Three of the six inmates who escaped from Pollsmoor Prison on Sunday night were rearrested on Monday.

South African Police Service spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel André Traut said one inmate was arrested in Kleinvlei and two in Ocean View.

The six escaped from the B5 unit of Pollsmoor Prison Medium B section at about 11pm on Sunday.

The men, who have all been sentenced, fled after removing bars with a piece of metal they obtained by breaking one of their beds.

One of the escaped convicts is serving 12 years for attempted murder, whilst the rest have been sentenced for petty crimes.

"Last night we had a group of offenders who broke the window of the cell. They broke the bed and used that iron to break the frame of the window. Upon breaking the window six of them jumped out and jumped the fence and escaped. One of them has been re-arrested. We have given ourselves 72 hours turn around in which period we hope we would have rearrested all of them," said Dalekile Klaas, Correctional Service.

The department has launched an internal investigation.

