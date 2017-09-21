Six-year-old’s body retrieved from a plunge dip in KZN

JOHANNESBURG The body of a boy, believed to be six-years-old, was retrieved from a plunge dip close to Edendale in Kwazulu-Natal on Thursday night, paramedics said.
ER24 said that paramedics arrived at around 6.27pm, along with search and rescue teams.
“Once the boy’s body was retrieved from the plunge dip, commonly used to immerse livestock in liquid pesticide or other treatment, paramedics saw no signs of life and unfortunately he was declared dead on the scene by paramedics,” they said in a statement.
“The exact details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”
African News Agency
