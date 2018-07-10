Wonderboom plane crash leaves 1 dead, scores injured

- Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
JOHANNESBURG – An aircraft has crashed near the Wonderboom Airport in Pretoria.
According to Russel Meiring, communications officer for ER24, approximately 20 people were injured and sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical.
One person has subsequently been reported to have died.
[UPDATE] - One fatality reported at the #Wonderboom crash in Pretoria. pic.twitter.com/04Ue9fihxb— ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) July 10, 2018
The Civil Aviation Authority says it has dispatched its investigators to the plane crash site.
[VIDEO] - Aerial footage from the ER24 Oneplan Helicopter of the plane crash at #Wonderboom. @ewnupdates @eNCA @JacaNews @jour_maine @SABCNewsOnline @_ArriveAlive @FatalMoves pic.twitter.com/nxleOtB10s— ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) July 10, 2018
Paramedics are treating the patients and will thereafter transport them to nearby hospitals for further treatment.
Helicopters are on the scene to airlift any critical patients to hospital.
HALO 1 on scene #aircraftcrash Pretoria. Airlifting patient to a specialist facility now. #makingadifference @ewnupdates @JacaNews @SABCNewsOnline @eNCA pic.twitter.com/Ecs16UDkMV— HALO AVIATION (@HALO_Aviation) July 10, 2018
[UPDATE] - Initial reports from the aircraft crash in Wonderboom has left allegedly 20 people injured, at least one critically. @ewnupdates @eNCA @jour_maine @SABCNewsOnline @_ArriveAlive @FatalMoves pic.twitter.com/Hnu239Y0Kv— ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) July 10, 2018
[WONDERBOOM] - Aircraft crash leaves approximately 20 injured. https://t.co/L0Bo2UckhD @ewnupdates @eNCA @JacaNews @jour_maine @SABCNewsOnline @_ArriveAlive @FatalMoves @KayaTraffic @ReutersAfrica pic.twitter.com/HVfv7X3Ale— ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) July 10, 2018
Tshwane Metro Police Department spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that a small plane crashed in the Kameeldrift plot.
"We suspect that the plane was on its way to the Wonderboom airport," said Mahamba.
"There is smoke all over and paramedics are on the scene. They will provide an update on any injuries."
#UPDATE: Scene of Pretoria Plane Crash! @Abramjee @maroelamedia @GrootFM @RekordNewspaper pic.twitter.com/jHzlGhZ4y5— Crime Lookout ---- (@CrimeLookoutS) July 10, 2018
Footage has emerged on social media that appears to show smoke billowing out of the aircraft shortly after take-off.
17h15, UPDATE : DERDEPOORT - PLANE CRASH. SEVERAL INJURIES THUS FAR. AIR AMBULANCES EN-ROUTE. EMS & ALL GROUND ROLE PLAYERS ON SCENE. AWAIT FURTHER UPDATE.Posted by Suburban Control Centre on Tuesday, 10 July 2018
