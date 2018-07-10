Wonderboom plane crash leaves 1 dead, scores injured

PRETORIA 10 July 2018 - eNCA understands that one person has been killed in the Pretoria plane crash. At least 20 people were injured in the crash that happened near Wonderboom airport. For an update, we speak to ER24's Russel Meiring. Video: eNCA

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

JOHANNESBURG – An aircraft has crashed near the Wonderboom Airport in Pretoria.

According to Russel Meiring, communications officer for ER24, approximately 20 people were injured and sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical.

One person has subsequently been reported to have died.

[UPDATE] - One fatality reported at the #Wonderboom crash in Pretoria. pic.twitter.com/04Ue9fihxb — ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) July 10, 2018

The Civil Aviation Authority says it has dispatched its investigators to the plane crash site.

Paramedics are treating the patients and will thereafter transport them to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

Helicopters are on the scene to airlift any critical patients to hospital.

Tshwane Metro Police Department spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that a small plane crashed in the Kameeldrift plot.

"We suspect that the plane was on its way to the Wonderboom airport," said Mahamba.

"There is smoke all over and paramedics are on the scene. They will provide an update on any injuries."

Footage has emerged on social media that appears to show smoke billowing out of the aircraft shortly after take-off.

17h15, UPDATE : DERDEPOORT - PLANE CRASH. SEVERAL INJURIES THUS FAR. AIR AMBULANCES EN-ROUTE. EMS & ALL GROUND ROLE PLAYERS ON SCENE. AWAIT FURTHER UPDATE. Posted by Suburban Control Centre on Tuesday, 10 July 2018

eNCA