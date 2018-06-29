Smoke and mirrors? Sars, Cele on tobacco taxes and trade

File: Police Minister, Bheki Cele says he previously dealt with the illegal tobacco trade. He was responding to allegations that Sars had stopped inspections in the industry. Photo: Beeld/Siddique Davids

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister, Bheki Cele says he previously dealt with the illegal tobacco trade.

He says as police commissioner, he took action against corrupt police and smuggling kingpins.

The minister was responding to allegations that the South African Revenue Services (Sars) had stopped inspections in the industry.

The allegations were made at the commission of inquiry into the revenue service.

The former Chief Director of Economic Tax Analysis at the National Treasury said on Friday there are problems with SARS’s tax collection, especially with regard to tobacco taxes.

According to Cecil Morden: “The problem with tobacco started in 2016/2017 where we expected more increases and then specifically in 2017/2018 there was a real problem.

"This goes beyond a drop in cigarette [sales] because it’s just much lower than anything previously. Yes, we are under-collecting, and I tried to show you that percentage-wise we are under-collecting. This goes beyond a decline in levels of smoking and a lower economy. That shows you that we actually are not collecting what we’re supposed to collect.

According to Cele: "When I was here in 2010 there was a lot of cigarette smuggling and all that, and our own members then were arrested and we have arrested the people that were responsible for that. They were hijacking the trucks with cigarettes, they were coming with the fake cigarettes and all that. It has been the part of the ongoing [work]. We are very glad that our statistics, 2010, they gave us a good figure that we have pushed them down and all that, I am sure we will have to go back to those methods we used to deal with all that. There has been an allegation of political funding. I am glad that at least there is a law now in parliament that will say give us whose your funder? And those who are being funded by the cigarettes funders and all that, they will have to tell us that."

Last year, allegations emerged that then-Presidential hopeful, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was being backed by self-confessed tobacco smuggler Adriano Mazzotti and his business associates.

The Sunday Times published pictures of at least two meetings between Dlamini-Zuma and Mazzotti and his associates.

The allegations first surfaced in the new book The President's Keepers.

eNCA