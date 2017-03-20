Social cohesion problematic, says ANC

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC says social cohesion in South Africa remains a huge problem.

The ruling party briefed the media on its policy documents ahead of its conference in June.

The party's head of political education, Nathi Mthethwa, highlighted Helen Zille's controversial tweets on colonialism.

The former DA leader had tweeted that colonialism had its benefits.

She later apologised.

Mthethwa says this behaviour is proof that true nation-building will only come about when economic justice is achieved.

"The attitude of some of the white compatriots have been problematic. Some have been overt in their racist tendencies, others covert," he said.

"I think the saga around Helen Zille is one case in point of the real attitude of some of the South Africans, whilst cosmetically they will be coming in particular way or want to be understood in a particular way.

But what they do covertly proves to be something else. So there wouldn't be any meaningful social cohesion and true nation-building, when we have not addressed the issue of economic justice.

"It cannot be."