Social development's Lumka Oliphant refuses to speak English

Lumka Oliphant took to Facebook to defend Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Department of Social Development spokesperson, Lumka Oliphant, has refused to speak in English during an interview with 702.

Oliphant was being interviewed by talk show host, Xolani Gwala when she insisted on responding to questions in isiZulu.

She refused to answer questions in English when asked about how her department plans to pay grant beneficiaries next month.

Gwala then cut the interview.

An agreement has apparently been reached that will see Cash Paymaster Services remaining responsible for 17 million grant payments from April 1.

Social Development Minister, Bathabile Dlamini has drawn criticism for her stance on the grants debacle.

eNCA