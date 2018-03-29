Sassa and Postbank deemed ready to pay grants

File: The SA Social Security Agency has assured South Africa that all grants will be paid at the beginning of April. Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu

JOHANNESBURG - Government ministers are confident that the payment of social grants will go ahead in April with minimal disruption.

The inter-ministerial committee on comprehensive social security met on Wednesday to assess the state of readiness for the payment of grants from 1 April and the implications of the recent Court judgment extending the contract of Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).

The committee's chairperson, Minister in the PresidencyNkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, said: “We are a caring government and social grants will continue to be paid to the correct beneficiaries with minimum disruptions.

"The provision of social grants to our most vulnerable members of society cushions them against the harsh reality of the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality."

Dlamini-Zuma said they welcomed the decision of the Constitutional Court [on CPS] and would ensure that the instructions of the court are adhered to.

From the beginning of April, electronic payment of social grants would be made through the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa), Postbank, commercial banks and merchants, a government statement said.

CPS would be responsible for cash payments for the next six months, ending 30 September.

The inter-ministerial committee had reviewed the state of readiness of Sassa and the SA Post Office to pay social grants and was pleased with the progress made. The committee also resolved to interact directly with beneficiaries next week by visiting pay points and post offices.

“We encourage beneficiaries who have a personal identity number (PIN) to use electronic payment options instead of going to cash pay points,” said Dlamini-Zuma.

African News Agency