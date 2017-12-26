Social media storm after Mbalula tweets from Dubai

File: Police minister Fikile Mbalula has once again caused controversy with a tweet. Photo: Jonisayi Maromo/ANA

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula caused a Twitter storm on Christmas Day when he sent a tweet from Dubai.

Mbalula's tweeted a Christmas message, with his account's geotagging showing it is coming from the United Arab Emirates.

FILE: Police minister Fikile Mbalula has been slammed after a tweet that appears to have been sent from Dubai. CREDIT: Twitter/screengrab

The tweet has since been deleted but it saw a spike in activity on social media.

South Africans were quick on the mark, questioning whether the minister's trip was linked to the Gupta family.

A Trendsmap analysis shows a surge in tweets mentioning Mbalula globally.

In the space of 24 hours, @MbalulaFikile was mentioned in 4,100 Tweets, 2,500 retweets, and 1,500 replies.

FILE: A Trendsmap analysis reveals a surge in Tweets in Christmas day mentioning the Minister of Police, Fikile Mbalula. CREDIT: Trendsmap

The Guptas are implicated in state capture, along with several government officials and executives at state-owned enterprises.

Fikile, when are u coming back from Dubai with our stolen money? — Lindokuhle Hani (@LindokuhleHani) December 25, 2017

Ja lekker while u in Dubai with the Guptas and Zumas and Mugabes of the world. pic.twitter.com/x0xluH8DHP — Yeah nah. (@barrystander9) December 25, 2017

he Takes his own amazi and umphpoqo to Dubai ?? — Butch van Blerk (@van_butch) December 25, 2017

A BIG BIG THANK YOU to all police officers on duty today christmas day RT to show appreciation and support .Thank YOU — RSA Minister of Police (@MbalulaFikile) December 25, 2017

Tweeting from Dubai hayi kunzima pic.twitter.com/BQqe6Rt6h0 — Mbulelo Makhamba (@5dbfd39ec19143e) December 25, 2017

I hope this holiday is paid for by you or by your employers, Guptas and not our tax money, @MbalulaFikile pic.twitter.com/6wlsJBeh8q — Hamilton Chauke (@HamieChauke) December 25, 2017

All the guys in dubai again? Probably for round 2 of #StateCapture — MR. H (@Hoorneit) December 25, 2017

Smallanyana skeleton hiding in Dubai — STOP GBV (@BossruuRuphus) December 25, 2017

eNCA