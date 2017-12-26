Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Social media storm after Mbalula tweets from Dubai

  • South Africa
File: Police minister Fikile Mbalula has once again caused controversy with a tweet. Photo: Jonisayi Maromo/ANA

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula caused a Twitter storm on Christmas Day when he sent a tweet from Dubai. 

WATCH: Chester Missing takes on Mbalula about sub-tweeting himself

Mbalula's tweeted a Christmas message, with his account's geotagging showing it is coming from the United Arab Emirates. 

FILE: Police minister Fikile Mbalula has been slammed after a tweet that appears to have been sent from Dubai. CREDIT: Twitter/screengrab

The tweet has since been deleted but it saw a spike in activity on social media. 

South Africans were quick on the mark, questioning whether the minister's trip was linked to the Gupta family.

A Trendsmap analysis shows a surge in tweets mentioning Mbalula globally.

In the space of 24 hours, @MbalulaFikile was mentioned in 4,100 Tweets, 2,500 retweets, and 1,500 replies.

FILE: A Trendsmap analysis reveals a surge in Tweets in Christmas day mentioning the Minister of Police, Fikile Mbalula. CREDIT: Trendsmap

The Guptas are implicated in state capture, along with several government officials and executives at state-owned enterprises. 

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close