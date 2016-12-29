Society free from evil, says DA after Mathe's death

File: Ananias Mathe's repeated attempts to escape earned him the name The Houdini of C-Max. Photo: Sapa

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance says society is now free from a dangerous and evil individual.

It's been reacting to the death of Ananias Mathe.

The DA says it's clear that offenders with money can bribe their way out of most situations.

The party credits staff and security measures for preventing Mathe's escape from the Kokstad C-Max Prison in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mathe died in a Durban hospital on Tuesday after suffering from stomach ailments for several weeks.

The exact cause of death is still unknown.

He was convicted on several charges, including rape, attempted murder and robbery.

Mathe's repeated attempts to escape earned him the name The Houdini of C-Max.

In 2006, he became the first person to escape Pretoria's maximum security prison.

eNCA