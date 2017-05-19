Society must join campaign to protect women: SaveSA

File: SaveSA says it's symbolically blacking out its website and social media pages as it's a dark day for women. Photo: Pixabay / Alexas_Fotos

JOHANNESBURG - SaveSA is calling on civil society to join a campaign to protect women.

The organisation says the first step is a march in Pretoria on Saturday under the banner 'Not in our name'.

SaveSA is calling on its supporters and other South Africans to take part.

It says it's symbolically blacking out its website and social media pages as it's a dark day for women.

It also wants a National Day of Action against all forms of violence against women.

eNCA