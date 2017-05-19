Society must join campaign to protect women: SaveSA

JOHANNESBURG - SaveSA is calling on civil society to join a campaign to protect women.
The organisation says the first step is a march in Pretoria on Saturday under the banner 'Not in our name'.
SaveSA is calling on its supporters and other South Africans to take part.
#notinmyname #savesa #minimumdemands #femicideblackout pic.twitter.com/ejzpbWrYJD— Save South Africa (@_SaveSA) May 19, 2017
It says it's symbolically blacking out its website and social media pages as it's a dark day for women.
It also wants a National Day of Action against all forms of violence against women.
eNCA
