Sod turning heralds start of Skukuza Safari Lodge project in KNP

JOHANNESBURG - The new Skukuza Safari Lodge in the Kruger National Park (KNP) is set to raise the park’s competitiveness as one of the premier meetings and events destinations in the country, South African National Parks (SANParks) CEO Fundisile Mketeni said on Saturday.

Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa on Saturday officiated at a sod turning ceremony just before the start of building work on the new lodge.

In a statement issued afterwards, Mketeni said hard work coupled with careful planning had ended in the first sod being turned on the construction site.

The new development was set to raise the KNP’s competitiveness as one of the premier meetings and events destinations in the country. “With this new additional accommodation we will be able to host various sizes of events, exhibitions, conventions, and meetings, while this will also cement the park’s international reputation for sustainable business establishments. It will also make a real contribution to job creation during the construction phase and afterwards,” he said.

During the ceremony earlier, Molewa said the KNP was a valued South African asset. “Therefore any development, as long as it adapts to the key principles of conservation, will without any shadow of doubt increase the contribution to the country’s economy and create the much needed jobs for people leaving in areas adjacent to this iconic national park.”

Molewa said she was confident that the facility would not significantly increase the “human footprint” in the park, as plans were underway to ensure that patrons of the lodge would either be transported by charter flights or group transport, such as tour buses.

The current development footprint in the KNP – tourist facilities, staff housing, tourist roads, support infrastructure, and management roads – constituted 6285ha or 0.3 percent to the total 2,000,000ha of the park.

In terms of international IUCN standards a park could be developed to 10 percent of its size. “This means the claims of over-development and over commercialisation of the Kruger National Park are exaggerated and unfounded,” she said.

The lodge would be developed within the existing camp footprint in an area already highly affected by development. Trees within the lodge area would be retained as far as possible, in particular the planted baobab trees on the southwestern border that remained from the old warden house which would be accommodated in the design of the lodge; and there would be a buffer zone between the existing facilities and the Skukuza Safari Lodge development.

The Skukuza project would in total create between 250 to 300 jobs from conceptualisation, construction, and operational stages. “These jobs are vital in the lowveld region where unemployment runs up to 70 percent of the regional population,” Molewa said.

The new lodge was expected to be a three star facility with 128 rooms. It would be located within the existing Skukuza Rest Camp next to the conference centre, “with the intension of extending itself to the conference delegates”. The full development cost of the conference lodge (lodge, bulk services, and staff housing) amounted to R269.5 million and was funded from the infrastructure development grant.

