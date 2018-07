File: Sol Plaatje mayor Mangaliso Matika is refusing to leave office, saying proper processes must be followed. Photo: Google Earth

KIMBERLEY - Sol Plaatje mayor Mangaliso Matika is refusing to leave office, saying proper processes must be followed.

Matika was last week removed in a vote of no confidence.

Kimberley and surrounding areas have been hit by protests, with residents raising various service delivery issues.

A number of schools have been closed following a flare-up in violent protests.

eNCA