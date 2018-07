File: Unions have taken the latest offer of 7.5 percent for this year back to their members. Photo: eNCA/Scott Smith

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity is expecting to reach a wage settlement with Eskom on Tuesday.

The power utility is also in talks with two other unions to avert potential strike action.

The unions have asked Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan and Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene to sit in during the negotiations.

They have also taken the latest offer of 7.5 percent for this year back to their members.

eNCA