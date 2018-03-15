Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Some African countries still trust SA products amid listeriosis outbreak

  • South Africa
File: At least some African countries say they still trust South African products, despite the listeriosis outbreak the country is currently facing. 183 people have died in South African in what the WHO has called the biggest outbreak on record. Photo: via Flickr.com / U.S. Department of Agriculture

JOHANNESBURG - At least some African countries say they still trust South African products, despite the listeriosis outbreak the country is currently facing. 

183 people have died in South African in what the World Health Organisation has called the biggest listeriosis outbreak on record, and which has been traced to processed meat. 

Ministers of Health from South Africa, Botswana, Swaziland, Zimbabwe, and Namibia met on Thursday and Malawi and Lesotho said they still trust South African-produced products. 

 


 



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close