Some African countries still trust SA products amid listeriosis outbreak

JOHANNESBURG - At least some African countries say they still trust South African products, despite the listeriosis outbreak the country is currently facing.

183 people have died in South African in what the World Health Organisation has called the biggest listeriosis outbreak on record, and which has been traced to processed meat.

Ministers of Health from South Africa, Botswana, Swaziland, Zimbabwe, and Namibia met on Thursday and Malawi and Lesotho said they still trust South African-produced products.

#ListeriosisOutbreak Namibia has reported one case, tests done in SA — malungelo booi (@malungelob) March 15, 2018

#ListeriosisOutbreak most of the countries including Zimbabwe say they have never had cases of #Listeriosis — malungelo booi (@malungelob) March 15, 2018

#ListeriosisOutbreak an emergency operation centre will be established at the NICD — malungelo booi (@malungelob) March 15, 2018

#ListeriosisOutbreak some countries including Mozambique, Mauritius sent officials — malungelo booi (@malungelob) March 15, 2018

#ListeriosisOutbreak Lesotho says it has confidence in SA products, an issue like that does affect relations. — malungelo booi (@malungelob) March 15, 2018

#ListeriosisOutbreak Malawi says it trusts SA product. A task team has been formed in Malawi that would deal with this — malungelo booi (@malungelob) March 15, 2018

#ListeriosisOutbreak Motsoaledi says the issue import ban was nt not discussed. — malungelo booi (@malungelob) March 15, 2018

