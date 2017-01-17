Ford dealerships unprepared for Kuga recall

The Ford Kuga Ecoboost, one of the models being recalled in South Africa. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

JOHANNESBURG – Ford South Africa on Monday announced a recall of some of the 1.6L Kuga models but some dealerships are unprepared for the recall.

Ford SA announced that Kugas built between December 2012 to February 2014 should contact customer services urgently.

The recall was issued after about 46 vehicles burst into flames last year.

Ford Southern Africa CEO, Jeff Nemeth explained that the fires seemed to be caused by overheating due to a lack of coolant circulation. He said this could lead to cracking in the cylinder head, and a subsequent oil leak.

Nemeth said if the leaking oil reached a hot engine component, it could potentially catch fire.

Ford claimed that arrangements would be made through various Ford dealers or Ford's customer service centre to provide courtesy cars while the affected Kugas were being repaired but some customers found dealerships wholly unprepared.

Waited weeks for Ford's decision, took our Kuga to @FordSouthAfrica Fury on William Nicol hours after the recall, and were turned away. — Michelle Craig (@MichelleL_Craig) January 17, 2017

No courtesy cars available from @FordSouthAfrica Fury on William Nicol. Dealership totally unprepared following recall announcement. — Michelle Craig (@MichelleL_Craig) January 17, 2017

"We are making every effort to minimise inconvenience … however we will need support of customers to complete this process and we thank them in advance for their understanding," Nemeth stated at the press conference.

eNCA