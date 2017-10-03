Song and dance as churches pray for ‘troubled’ South Africa

One of the event organisers Pastor Frank Booysen said believers from Gauteng, Eastern Cape, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal had gathered to pray. Photo: African News Agency

PRETORIA – An interdenominational prayer service was held at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday, in an initiative called the “Garden Prayer for the South African Nation and Government”, where hundreds of people prayed together, calling for divine intervention in the country.

“We are called by God to pray — to pray for the nation, to pray for our government, to pray for justice and righteousness in our country. We are also called to pray for the church community. There is a reason why there is the structure of a church in the community,” Booysen said speaking to reporters.

“We have decided to come and pray at the Union Buildings. Why the Union Buildings? Because it is the highest office in the land. The President [Jacob Zuma] and the Deputy President [Cyril Ramaphosa] sit in these offices.”

Booysen said plans are afloat to make the interracial prayer service an annual gathering.

“We are planning to have this as an annual event, by the grace of God, so that we all have a calendar date where we come together and remind our beloved country that we can all fulfil the roles and mandates that we have been called to,” he said.

Another organiser, Nthabiseng Moeketsi said the believers gathered in Pretoria because of the love of their country deeply.

“This is an initiative organised by women. We are telling the Lord that women are being raped, there are drugs, there is child abuse, and shootings happening at schools. Here is a nation in trouble, and we are asking for the Lord to intervene and help us. We are going to continue to pray about this in our provinces, in our homes. This gathering today has kicked off a prayer movement,” she said.

