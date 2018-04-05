Sophie de Bruyn shares recollections of Madikizela-Mandela

JOHANNESBURG - Anti-apartheid activist Sophie de Bruyn shared her recollections of the last time she spoke to ANC veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, in January.

"Our friendship and we were talking about our early days in the struggle when we were still young lions of that time. And we were talking about the period when we were united in a common purpose of collective in fighting for freedom and that this made it easier especially for us women to establish lasting bonds of friendship and comradeship while we were continuing to build and serve our country in what we both regard as a free and democratic South Africa", said anti-apartheid activist, Sophie de Bruyn.

