Most of the South Africans detained in China over an alleged visa scam are packing their bags today. They're expected back in the country from tomorrow. The group was enrolled on a programme for teaching English to Chinese pupils in schools. Video: eNCA

PRETORIA - Most of the South Africans detained in China over an alleged visa scam are packing their bags.

They're expected back in the country from Monday.

But two other South Africans won't be returning for now.

The group was enrolled on a programme for teaching English to Chinese pupils in schools.

Authorities confiscated their passports six weeks ago.

The group blames its travel agent.

* Watch the full video report by Gerhard Pretorius in the gallery above.

eNCA