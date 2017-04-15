South Africans protest outside Bell Pottinger offices in London

LONDON, 15 April 2017- South Africans living in London protest outside Bell Pottinger's offices in the city on Saturday. This is despite the UK-based PR company recently cutting ties with Gupta company Oakbay. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Protesters have gathered outside the Bell Pottinger public relations company in London on Saturday.

They want the company to cut all ties with the controversial Gupta family in South Africa.

Bell Pottinger recently dropped its account with the family's Oakbay Investments group, but protesters believe there are more Gupta contracts that remain in place.

The Guptas, widely accused of influencing President Jacob Zuma and benefiting from government contracts, hired the British firm last year to manage their image.

Gilbert Martin, managing director of the website "We Are South Africans, said the protesters wanted the PR company to give back the money it earned in South Africa

This is about honesty, integrity. They have created divisions, allegedly or not. The message is clear: we find our country in crisis both politically and economically.

Do the right thing Bell Pottinger ... give something to the poor. Those are the people who have lost from this horrid PR campaign they launched against our country," Martin said.

