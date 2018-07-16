South Africans rekindling relationship with ANC: Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG 16 July 2018 - President Cyril Ramaphosa joins us here at eNCA's headquarters in Hyde Park. He is in conversation with eNCA's Jane Dutton. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africans are rekindling their relationship with the ANC.

He was speaking to eNCA's Jane Dutton.

Ramaphosa said South Africans are indicating a level confidence and trust in the ANC.

An Ipsos survey has found that the ANC remains the top chioce for South African voters as country nears the 2019 general elections

The latest Ipsos “Pulse of the People” study, shows the ANC is holding 60 percent support among a randomly selected sample of over 3,000 South Africans.

The two next-biggest parties - the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) - polled at only 13 and 7 percent respectively.

But don’t think the road to 2019 will be plain sailing for President Cyril Ramaphoa and the governing party.

Watch the interview in the gallery above.

eNCA