WATCH: South Africans stranded in China arrive home

  South Africa
File: A group of 51 South Africans caught up in a job scam in China are expected to return to the country Monday morning. Photo: African News Agency

JOHANNESBURG - A group of 51 South Africans caught up in a job scam in China were returning to the country Monday morning.

The group was left stranded after their passports were confiscated by Chinese authorities.

They were recruited by an agent to work in the country as English teachers.

But Beijing authorities found out they were working with study visas, in contravention of the immigration laws.

The Department of International Relations anc Cooperation (Dirco) worked with Chinese authorities to help the stranded teachers.

 

 

eNCA

