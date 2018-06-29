South Africans stranded in China return home

File: International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu thanked the Chinese authorities for their cooperation in the matter. Photo: ANA

CAPE TOWN - International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on Friday confirmed that most of the South African teachers who were left stranded in China after falling victim to a visa scam have returned home.

In a statement from the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco), Sisulu said 49 out of the 51 South Africans who were recruited by an agency to travel to China on study visas to become English teachers, in contravention of Chinese immigration laws, are back on home soil.

Two others, believed to have acted as recruiters, have been detained by Chinese authorities, said the minister.

“We are relieved that all those young people who were stranded in China are now back home and united with their families. We are very much aware that it has not been easy for the affected families," said Sisulu.

“I would like to extend my sincerest gratitude to the Chinese authorities who worked and continue to work with us to resolve the situation."

The department said it would launch a "Travel Smart" campaign next week to educate South Africans about scams.

"The campaign is aimed at encouraging South Africans to know the laws of countries they intend to visit and to have all the necessary information before they travel to their destinations," said Sisulu.

African News Agency