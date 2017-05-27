WATCH: South Africans talk about rape

File: eNCA journalists decided to explore the attitudes and beliefs that perpetuate dangerous stereotypes and normalise abuse and violence. They collected a number of honest statements from ordinary South Africans. Photo: eNCA

Johannesburg, 27 May 2017 - Three years ago, four eNCA journalists decided to identify the attitudes and beliefs that perpetuate dangerous stereotypes. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Rape is often reported through the use of numbers and statistics.

eNCA journalists decided to explore the attitudes and beliefs that perpetuate dangerous stereotypes and normalise abuse and violence, including the acts and words that normalise abuse and violence. They collected a number of honest statements from South Africans about sex and power.

According to the Sexual Offences Act, rape is defined as the penetration of a person by an object or sexual organ without consent.

What is often overlooked is the fact that rape is the culmination of many smaller transgressions that violate personal space and dignity -- a collection of attitudes, stereotypes and beliefs that trivialise violence and relentlessly reproduce unjust outcomes.

The documentary reflects the ongoing debate of the line between sex and rape, and the difference between consent and coercion.

eNCA